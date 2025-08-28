Hey SpeedStars!

Season 15 has officially arrived in Disney Speedstorm, and we’re diving into the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland! Three curious new racers are joining, each with wonderfully wild Abilities that will leave your rivals spinning.

Gear up and chase the white rabbit—there’s tea to be served and races to be won!

Check out all the new content coming in Season 15 below, and don’t forget to catch up on the latest updates in our recent Community Pit Stop.

3 NEW ALICE IN WONDERLAND-INSPIRED RACERS

Alice, Mad Hatter, and Queen of Hearts are ready to turn the track upside-down! Alice is a Speedster Class Racer; Mad Hatter is a Trickster; Queen of Hearts is a Brawler.

Details of how to unlock each of our 3 seasonal Racers are listed below.

Queen of Hearts will be unlockable via the Season Tour.

Alice will be unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass Part 1*

Mad Hatter will be unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass Part 2*

Jasmine will be will be unlockable via the free tier of the Golden Pass in Part 1

Randall will be unlockable via the free tier of the Golden Pass in Part 2

*Requires Golden Pass Credit or purchase of €9,99/$9.99 or equivalent in local currency

THE ALICE IN WONDERLAND-INSPIRED RACERS’ UNIQUE SKILLS

ALICE – CHASE THE WHITE RABBIT

Normal Activation: Alice summons the Cheshire Cat, who targets the closest rival and applies a random negative effect (such as decreased speed, stun, blocked or inverted steering). Alice receives a random speed buff in return (forward boost, nitro regen, or temporary speed increase).

Charged Activation: The White Rabbit dashes forward on the shortest route of the track, including all shortcuts. While Alice follows the rabbit’s glowing trail, she reaches top speed, becomes invulnerable, and ignores terrain slowdowns for a limited time.

Passive: Alice receives a max speed boost any time she rides a grind rail.

QUEEN OF HEARTS – A BLIND FURY

Normal Activation: Rows of four giant playing cards spawn behind the Queen every few seconds. Racers who pass through them receive random negative effects based on the suit: Clubs: Slows the racer Diamonds: Stuns the racer Spades: Hacks the racer’s controls Hearts (King): No effect Depending on the card the rival hits, the Queen gains a nitro bonus—or, in the case of the King card, she gains a Heart token. When enough are collected, a powerful autopilot activates.



Charged Activation: Cards spawn in front of every rival racer, forcing them to react quickly and dodge the hazards—or suffer the consequences.

NEW CREW MEMBERS

A brand-new batch of Crew Members from Alice in Wonderland is here to back you up on the track, including:

March Hare

Dinah

King of Hearts

Dodo

The Doorknob

Dormouse

Bill the Lizard

The Walrus and the Carpenter

Tweedledee & Tweedledum

That’s a wrap on all the new gameplay content coming to Disney Speedstorm Season 15!

We’ll see you all out on the racetrack!

Disney Speedstorm is available worldwide as a free-to-play title*.

*This game contains in-app purchases, including paid random items

