More enemy Battles have arrived at the Citadel! Here's what's new:

3 new Battles added!

New Enemy teams have been added to the following encounters:

Night 5, Encounter #7 (difficult Battle)

Night 7, Encounter #1 (difficult Battle)

Night 7, Encounter #2 (final Battle)

Hopefully this adds a little extra variety to your runs! We're trying hard to add new Battles with interesting abilities to give you more things to test your broken builds against.

Infection changed!

Now reads 'Deal 7 Damage to this Monster. Forget. Will deal 3 Damage to this Monster at the end of its turn if unused.'

With the game being released, we found that players were too-easily banking multiple Infections. More builds were able to handle this than we expected, and the 8/2 ratio (8 Damage for using, 2 for not) was too generous. Now, instead of being able to hold onto an Infection for 4 turns and breaking even, if you hold one for 3 turns you'll have taken more Damage than you would have by using it immediately.

We'll be keeping an eye on this one, as we will be for the new final Battle (and other Battles in general).

Specific Monster Changes:

Emoil

Mind Wipe now reads 'Learn a copy of the last Move another Friendly Monster used this turn. That Monster forgets it. Forget.'

Essentially the same effect as before, except that now you don't have to use Mind Wipe directly after the previous Move, allowing it to combo better with Opportunistic Swipe.

Special Move Tome Changes:

Impersonate now reads 'Learn a copy of the last Move used this turn, except the copy has Forget. Forgotten after 3 uses.'

Impersonate already copied the last Move used this turn, but didn't mention it in the text box.



It's also one of the more powerful special Move Tomes, so we added the 'Forgotten after 3 uses' bit to tone it down a little. We want these Moves to be fun and powerful, but not run-warping on their own. We were torn between 2 and 3 uses, but settled on 3 to keep the Move as fun as possible.

What's Next?

We're really proud of where the game is at right now, but understand that it could be even better. Balancing and extra enemies will continue to be added, but we want to take a moment to look at the bigger picture.



Our main point of contention right now appears to be in the average run length. Sometimes you just squeak over the finish line, but more often than not it feels like broken builds are finalised a little earlier than we'd like, making the final few Battles feel like more of a slog than a fun conclusion.



We initially went with 7 nights because of the name of the game, but then we realised: What if Necromancers didn't work weekends?!



We could shorten a run to 5 nights (rejigging each map in the process), but we only want to do this if our community agrees it's worthwhile.



So have your say. Should runs be shortened, or should we focus our attention on adding a harder difficulty and a new game mode? Let us know!

-------

As always, thanks to everyone who continues to submit feedback through our form. Even if we don't enact changes, we read every single piece of feedback we receive.

Happy reanimating!