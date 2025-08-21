 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19678286 Edited 21 August 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the issue of the login screen being stuck on loading and unable to proceed (added additional log recording for troubleshooting).

Feature Improvements:

  • Added support for transparent materials in PMX format models.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3391171
