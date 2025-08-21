 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19678266 Edited 21 August 2025 – 03:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear space mechanics,

This update added copper, a way to create copper, and an upgrade for the mining farm.

A copper ingot was added, it is an orange ingot that can be sold for 125 coins.

Copper can be created in a level 1 crafter from 2 iron ingots and 2 silver ingots.

A new upgrade for the mining farm increases the efficiency of the mining farm, meaning that more coins will be given for each unit of energy.

Bug fixes.

Bug#1 - the device for automatic sale was not saved.

Bug#2 - automatic sale did not work.

Bug#3 - the teleport in the horror location did not work.

Bug#4 - tasks in the shopping center did not work.

Bug#5 - when flying on a spaceship, the character's camera was not inside.

In the plans.

Custom spaceship creation, create spaceship parts and assemble them piece by piece.

Your review can be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck with crafting <3

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3740811
  • Loading history…
