21 August 2025 Build 19678008 Edited 21 August 2025 – 03:13:52 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've been hard at work squashing bugs and added a quality of life feature for speed runners.

What's changed?
  • Fixed bug where speedrun timer wouldn't reset on campaigns
  • Fixed bug where toggles for speedrun timer wouldnt sync between campaign and standard tabs
  • Added missing settings localization and removed hard coded text for them
  • Fixed bug where replay recording wouldnt always reset and start recording
  • Improved readability and visibility of info panel in replay viewer
  • Removed unused button in replay viewer
  • Fixed bug where replays would sometimes fail to start
  • Added auto-continue setting for speedrunners to progress through campaign without having to click prompt

