What's changed?
- Fixed bug where speedrun timer wouldn't reset on campaigns
- Fixed bug where toggles for speedrun timer wouldnt sync between campaign and standard tabs
- Added missing settings localization and removed hard coded text for them
- Fixed bug where replay recording wouldnt always reset and start recording
- Improved readability and visibility of info panel in replay viewer
- Removed unused button in replay viewer
- Fixed bug where replays would sometimes fail to start
- Added auto-continue setting for speedrunners to progress through campaign without having to click prompt
Changed files in this update