With VGUI2 now in the game, we have plans to leverage the system for other functions such as a new scoreboard, chat, killfeed, and HUD. For now, it will remain to be used for new functionality in tandem with VGUI1.

As Half-Life: Cross Product Multiplayer is now on Steam, as part of Season 9, Patch II, we are going to be reducing its visibility on Mod DB. We consider Steam not only the definitive, but the only way to play the game. While certain news articles will pop up on the website, we will be delisting all old downloads of the game on Mod DB. For the archivists out there, worry not, for we will be making them available on the Internet Archive.