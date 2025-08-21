Welcome to Season 9, Patch II! With the release of 2.9.2, Half-Life: Cross Product Multiplayer officially launches on Steam, bringing major improvements, controller support, balance updates, and UI enhancements across the board.
Season 9, Patch II (v2.9.2) | Steam Release Update
🔧 General Updates
Official title updated to Half-Life: Cross Product Multiplayer.
Updated map and playermodel contents for the Steam release.
Holiday logo removed from the main menu.
Updated the Instruction Manual for current mechanics and controls.
Default brightness settings tweaked for improved visual fidelity.
Default MOTD updated.
Fixed an issue where the Shield Regeneration sound logic would cause network channel overflows.
Added clientside prediction for Shield Regeneration sound logic.
Your viewmodel arms now match the colour of your playermodel.
Added VGUI2 and a new Server Browser.
The kill-sound and chat-sound are now on by default.
Fixed a bug where the game would try to precache "shield_charge.wav," despite the sound not existing.
Fixed a bug where player-deaths would create increased network traffic.
Fixed a bug where the "welcome-cam" would cause network channel overflows.
Fixed a bug where the shield would regenerate in the "welcome-cam."
Fixed a bug where weapon firing animations would play twice.
Shield Regeneration option removed from Custom Game settings. It's now set per gamemode automatically.
Exceptions to this rule are the Season 5 gamemodes, HLDM and SWAT.
New team-based playermodels for Capture the Flag, Domination, etc.
Rebalanced majority of the weapons in the game.
Added a new killsound.
🗺️ Map Changes
Kasino
Replaced certain props.
Now uses texture lights instead of light entities for improved performance and appearance.
2Fort
Ammunition and weapons added throughout the map.
Added more spawn points around the map for non-CTF gamemodes, alongside CTF team spawns at the opposite side of both bases.
CTF Maps
Capture the Flag maps are now playable across all gamemodes.
The CTF_ prefix has been removed from the names of the following maps:
Duff
Forsaken
Gauntlet
Omen
Added support for Frenzy.
Fixed an issue where a Red Team spawn on Datacore was placed inside the stairs, causing players to get stuck.
Spaced out team spawns on Crossfire and Kasino.
Moved the Blue Flag on Crossfire to the corner building next to the original flag building.
Domination Maps
Added support for Compound, Duff, Forsaken, Gauntlet, Omen, Disposal, Radiated & Rocket_Frenzy.
Relocated the Control Point on Ascension from the top of the stairs to the Server Room for better flow.
Other
Weapons and ammunition now spawn on the Deathmatch Classic maps.
🎮 Gameplay
Gamemode Changes
New gamemodes added:
Team Instant Gib
Shotgun & Bow
Only the shotgun & precision weapons are allowed.
Four-Team Arcade
Four-Team Deathmatch
GOAT
You have only the 9mmAR and the Sniper Rifle, but you only have 1 point of health until you kill someone. Play wisely.
The Displacement gametype is now set to Instagib. Have fun!
All gamemodes now start players with full shields by default.
Does not apply to SWAT and Team SWAT.
Unbanned every weapon on Instant Gib.
Updated the Half-Life Deathmatch gamemode:
Reverted all weapon damage values back to their original Half-Life settings
Reverted the maximum player speed to the Half-Life setting
Force disabled suit regeneration and start with zero armour by default
Removed the Wild West, Penguin Wars, and creaTive Deathmatch gamemodes.
The suit-flatline sound no longer plays in SWAT.
To improve balancing, Uranium-based weapons have been banned from CTF.
Capturing a control point in Domination now adds to the team's score every second.
You no longer score points for killing enemies in Capture the Flag and Domination.
Unrecognised gamemodes now appear as "Unknown" instead of "Half-Life".
Options, Commands & Controls
MP5 fire rate option has been removed.
Drop weapon added to Controls.
Various options to create a custom crosshair now available in Multiplayer Advanced.
Added Spawn System options in Custom Game settings.
Added Show player name when aimed at option (hud_playerid) to Multiplayer Advanced.
Added commands to adjust how much damage the Opposing Force weapons inflict.
Fixed the wall rechargers ban command (sv_aura_ban_recharg) not working.
Removed Location callout control.
Other
Bullet hole decal effects have been fixed and now display properly.
Fixed the pipe wrench heavy-swing animation sometimes not playing properly.
New viewmodel visual effects for jumping and landing.
Fixed a bug where you could reload the M249 and the 9mm Handgun if it had full ammo.
HEV wall-chargers & batteries no longer work if Shield Regeneration is on.
💥 Audio
New Shock Rifle firing sound.
New Shield Regeneration sounds.
Fixed a bug where the Shield Regen sound persisted after spawning.
🧩 Steam Integration
Steam Input now fully supported:
Legacy SDL2 controller vibration migrated to Steam Input.
Added PlayStation 4 & 5 Light Bar support (DualShock 4 & DualSense).
May also work with Xbox Elite Controllers.
Added Steam Workshop support.
Create maps, gamemodes, models, sounds, and much more with the Steam Workshop. Aura SDK available now as a Tool on Steam.
🌐 User Interface
In Capture the Flag, the scoreboard now shows a flag icon next to the flag carrier.
Additionally, the HUD now reports both flag statuses - whether it's home, lost (?) or stolen (!).
The net graph now appears at the bottom of the screen to prevent cut offs.
The kill-feed ("death notice") no longer uses sprites. It is now fully text-based.
Added togglehud alias to quickly show/hide the HUD.
Replaces the old hudon/hudoff commands.
Changed the scoreboard font.
Fixed an incorrect 'Close' button assignment in the Command and Spectator menus.
The menu ambience now plays again when you disconnect from a server.
Credits map removed:
In-game credits now display in the Console instead.
Removed Weapon HUD sprite (hud_weapon) option from Multiplayer Advanced.
It now turns on automatically when you turn off your viewmodel in the Command Menu.
Localization files updated to reflect the above changes.
🙌 Special Thanks
Without the generous help of the following people, this update would not have been possible:
tmp64
FreeSlave
Wuffesan
Solokiller
The ZAMNHLMP Closed Beta Testers!
Pete Borland (Lord Bork)
Dante Franklin (Captain Gamer)
Daniel Galiszewski (Danielko99922)
Michal Grzejszczyk (zaku1)
Williamd Johnson (WJKattMAN)
Egor Klushkin (WebPuck9)
Frederik Kronberg (Blubber the fat)
Vincent Prestigiacomo (Monkey)
21.vasi
9mmar
arsmraz
Azelf89
Berony
CAE17
Citizen118
dsouza
dumkl
Frostlander
Galexion
HitoshiiAFK
Houndeye - Eilay28
JS999
Kenzon hundred power
knoxed
Levi
Meowstic08
Napoleon
NerfMagnet
Skillez Elias
sooqui
Speaker
TheoTTG
Техаський Потрош
xdf
xstephx
Yoda
Admer456
📝 Notes
With VGUI2 now in the game, we have plans to leverage the system for other functions such as a new scoreboard, chat, killfeed, and HUD. For now, it will remain to be used for new functionality in tandem with VGUI1.
As Half-Life: Cross Product Multiplayer is now on Steam, as part of Season 9, Patch II, we are going to be reducing its visibility on Mod DB. We consider Steam not only the definitive, but the only way to play the game. While certain news articles will pop up on the website, we will be delisting all old downloads of the game on Mod DB. For the archivists out there, worry not, for we will be making them available on the Internet Archive.
⚠️ Known Issues
#143 The Tau Cannon charge sound persists after an overcharge.
#144 In CTF & Domination, the flags appear twice on the map.
This is a visual bug only, the functionality of the flags is not affected.
#145 Weapon viewmodels do not appear in FPV when Spectating a player.
#162 The low ammo sound sometimes plays when you have full ammo.
#164 The cursor sometimes does not appear in the Team Selection, MOTD, and Command Menu screens.
As a workaround, you can use the number keys and spacebar to navigate these basic menus.
We plan to address these issues in a future update.
