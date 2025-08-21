We are pleased to announce that the Prometheus and Theia servers have merged into a single world! All active characters from Theia have already been transferred to Prometheus — and are ready for new achievements.This means that now you will find even more allies and rivals, lively battles for castles and places in the ratings, as well as a rich gaming atmosphere, where every day will be full of events and adventures. The more heroes — the brighter the battles and the more fun it is to play!🟢If the same login was present on both Prometheus and Theia, all Theia characters are marked as deleted during the transfer — they can be restored on Prometheus through your personal account, freeing up a character slot for them.🟢So that you can place all your heroes, two additional character slots have been added for everyone. The slots are active if you have a premium account.🟢All players have been given temporary access to the automatic recovery system for deleted characters.🟢All the contents of the bank that were on Theia are transferred to a magic chest on the Prometheus server.🟢All characters whose names were changed during the transfer were given a scroll for renaming the character to a magic chest.🟢All characters from the Theia server that were deleted at the time of the merger have been permanently deleted.🟢All Theia clans that had their names changed (in case of a conflict with the name on Prometheus) can get a new name for their clan privately through a request to technical support. The renaming will take place during the next technical work.🟢All Theia clans will no longer own castles after the merger with Prometheus.🟢The contents of the Theia clan treasury are preserved.🟢Alliances with Teia have been disbanded, clan influence points have been saved, and the contents of the throne rooms have been returned to their owners.🟢Arena ratings have been saved.We wish you new dizzying victories on the Prometheus server!