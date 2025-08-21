Virtual Skate enters Early Access!



It's been a long two years of development and we couldn't be more stoked to let you guys get a hold of what we've been working on. Virtual Skate is our ultimate vision for a skateboarding game, but we still have a long way to go. We just wanted to touch base before you guys thrash around and set expectations ahead of time. We'll also answer a lot of questions you might have in a little FAQ here.



What is Virtual Skate?

Virtual Skate is a multiplayer VR physics based skateboarding game where your hands control your feet.



How many people can skate online in a session?

Up to 4 people in a session at the moment. We'd love to increase this but due to the Filmer Mode which effectively doubles our rendering cost, and wanting to maintain cross-play and parity with the Quest versions of the game, we have to set a pretty harsh limit at the moment. We'll definitely look into this over time.



What is the Filmer Mode

Filmer Mode lets you pause time, rewind, then film yourself and your friends using a camera that you hold in your hands. You can follow skaters, zoom in and out, record, and even re-record replays before you save them. No more keyframes though, filming is a skill all of its own in Virtual Skate.



I saved a replay, where is it?

Replays are currently saved as non-destructible replay files, and they are saved per map. This enables us to let you refilm replays in case you messed it up, as long as you haven't saved it yet. We intend to let players refilm any replay in the future, hence the need to keep them as non-destructible files.



Why can't I export my replays?

We don't currently have a way to export your replays to mp4 format. But it's high priority for us to find some way for players to get their replay in a video format so they can share and edit them. On PC you can film much easier. When in Filmer Mode you can press the Right Stick in and the desktop/monitor will show what the camera shows, making it easy to film via OBS or other software. This is how we filmed all of our trailers.



I keep accidentally flipping my board

The designed way to not flip your board is when you pop, you have to move your non-pop hand towards the nose (or tail if you popped on the nose), just like in real life when you pop an ollie, you have to slide your foot up the nose. If you turn before doing that it'll flip. However we understand that this isn't a fail safe so we built a mechanic to get full control of the board at any time, which guarantees you won't flip it. Hold both triggers before you pop to make sure you don't flip the board.



Why do they have no legs and arms?

In Virtual Skate, we give you an unprecedented amount of board control. This means it's easy to twist so much that knees and spines break backwards, not to mention the hand grabbing the board can stretch far beyond the arms length pretty easily. So we need to put in a lot more polish and constraints in before we're ready to roll out full body avatars.



When will full body avatars come?

It's a pretty high priority but not the highest. It's a big undertaking but we aim to get it in well before 1.0 full launch.



Will XYZ trick be added?

Probably. We're obsessed with skateboarding and skate games just like you guys are. We definitely want to add darkslides, primos, late flips, no complies, bonelesses and more. Some will come quickly others will take a lot of time as they require a lot more physics work.



Roadmap?

We have a very good idea of what features we want to add on our road to 1.0, however we're just starting our journey and we need to see how players take to the game, what they find important, and what makes sense in terms of where and how to allocate our time. The roadmap will get more clear and locked in over time and we'll share our updates when we feel it's ready.





Lastly.. it's early access. There will be bugs. Maybe even critical game breaking bugs. But we have to push it out there to see how it holds under pressure. This will help us make the game even more stable and get it ready for all the awesome stuff we want to pile on top of it. Instead of getting upset due to bugs in our early access title, please consider sharing those issues with us in our Discord so we can work on making the game better for everyone. You may run into performance issues when in Filmer Mode, we're workin' on it.



We hope you all have a blast skating and making friends online. Join our amazing community on discord, share session codes, and post your clips! Thank you all for joining us on this journey!

