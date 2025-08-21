Balancing:

Increased execution speed and damage of Bosses and Mini-Bosses attacks.

Adjusted the health of some Bosses and Mini-Bosses.

Increased the travel speed of the player’s basic attack.

Adjusted the player’s movement speed.

Decreased monster movement speed.

Reduced the percentage bonus of cooldown reduction upgrades when leveling up.

Reduced the chance of cooldown reduction upgrades appearing when leveling up.

Reduced the cooldown time of many spells, aiming for around 10 seconds maximum, with some exceptions.

Along with the cooldown changes, spell durations were also adjusted.

Rebalanced the damage of various spells.

Adjusted the upgrades of certain spells when leveling them up in the spellbook.