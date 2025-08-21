 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19677510 Edited 21 August 2025 – 02:19:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balancing:

  • Increased execution speed and damage of Bosses and Mini-Bosses attacks.

  • Adjusted the health of some Bosses and Mini-Bosses.

  • Increased the travel speed of the player’s basic attack.

  • Adjusted the player’s movement speed.

  • Decreased monster movement speed.

  • Reduced the percentage bonus of cooldown reduction upgrades when leveling up.

  • Reduced the chance of cooldown reduction upgrades appearing when leveling up.

  • Reduced the cooldown time of many spells, aiming for around 10 seconds maximum, with some exceptions.

  • Along with the cooldown changes, spell durations were also adjusted.

  • Rebalanced the damage of various spells.

  • Adjusted the upgrades of certain spells when leveling them up in the spellbook.

  • Removed a system that required a certain distance to activate the autocast system (it was confusing some players).

Improvements:

  • Monsters resistant to negative status effects now display “RESISTANT” when taking damage.

  • Changed the tooltip text that appears when unlocking a new spell.

  • Improved the texts in the upgrade selection screen when leveling up, which were previously blurry.

  • Fixed the upgrade selection screen not being centered when leveling up.

  • Added some tips when entering shrine areas that appear randomly during a run.

*Since the demo no longer reflects the current state of the game, it has been disabled.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3499911
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3499912
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link