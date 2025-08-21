Overview This week brings a lot of visual updates to Victory Road. We have the new Steam store art, a revamped grass battle ground and new UI changes. I'm not completely happy with the UI so I'll probably have a few more passes at it. We also now have our first creature intro animation that will play at the start of battle and the functionality can be applied to all other creatures once the animations are in.

Stay tuned for more updates next week!



Changes - New Button UI

- New Panel UI

- New Grass Battlefield

- Added updated game logo

- Added ability creature animations to play at the start of a battle

- Updated "Sharp Fang" trait to now have a number indicator and fixed a bug with it not triggering properly

- Added two new traits "Fury" and "Hope"

- Added two new random events

- Added a new background shader to the watch menu

- Added a card flip down animation after playing a card

- Added new sfx when drawing a card

- Updated the indicator above an enemies sprite