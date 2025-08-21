 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19677149 Edited 21 August 2025 – 01:52:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the screen would turn completely gray when alt-tabbing and zooming at the same time.
  • Added a new achievement for finding all 50 cats.
  • Added a new achievement for selecting the clock.
  • Added a new achievement for saving the crown cat until the very end.

