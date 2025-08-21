- Fixed a bug where the screen would turn completely gray when alt-tabbing and zooming at the same time.
- Added a new achievement for finding all 50 cats.
- Added a new achievement for selecting the clock.
- Added a new achievement for saving the crown cat until the very end.
beta-0.0.2
