21 August 2025 Build 19677041 Edited 21 August 2025 – 01:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Mod authors can now simultaneously support multiple versions of Cosmoteer within a single mod package. To do so, the mod author should add additional 'mod.rules' or 'mod_*.rules' files, optionally inside sub-folders if desired. Cosmoteer will then look at the 'CompatibleGameVersions` listed in each file and automatically select the one that best matches the current game version. (This functionality has also been retroactively added to the 0.29.0 beta branch.)

Changed files in this update

Windows Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
  • Loading history…
