This patch focuses on a major graphics pass to bring the game closer to AAA realism while keeping performance stable.
🔦 Lighting & Shadows
Rebalanced directional sun & ambient light → stronger highlights with softer fill for better depth.
Adjusted shadow cascades & bias → sharper, more grounded shadows.
Tuned SSAO radius → objects sit naturally in the world (no more floating look).
🎨 Post-Processing & Grading
Switched to ACES tonemapping → film-like highlight rolloff.
Reduced contrast crunch and lifted midtones → clearer visuals.
Toned down oversaturated reds/blues for a more realistic palette.
Refined bloom → subtle glow on emissives, no more “overblown haze.”
Added light film grain & vignette for cinematic polish.
🛠 Materials & Surfaces
Weapons updated with detail normals + roughness variation for more realistic metal/plastic finish.
Ground & walls now use roughness maps and decals → less flat, more believable.
Balanced emissive intensity → glowing lights without overpowering the scene.
⚡ Performance Pass
SSAO now runs at medium quality with downsampling → grounded shadows at less cost.
Bloom intensity reduced → saves frames without sacrificing quality.
Optimized reflection probe usage in indoor and outdoor areas.
Jump in and let us know how the new visuals feel on your rig!
Changed files in this update