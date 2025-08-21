 Skip to content
Major 21 August 2025 Build 19677035 Edited 21 August 2025 – 01:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch focuses on a major graphics pass to bring the game closer to AAA realism while keeping performance stable.

🔦 Lighting & Shadows

  • Rebalanced directional sun & ambient light → stronger highlights with softer fill for better depth.

  • Adjusted shadow cascades & bias → sharper, more grounded shadows.

  • Tuned SSAO radius → objects sit naturally in the world (no more floating look).

🎨 Post-Processing & Grading

  • Switched to ACES tonemapping → film-like highlight rolloff.

  • Reduced contrast crunch and lifted midtones → clearer visuals.

  • Toned down oversaturated reds/blues for a more realistic palette.

  • Refined bloom → subtle glow on emissives, no more “overblown haze.”

  • Added light film grain & vignette for cinematic polish.

🛠 Materials & Surfaces

  • Weapons updated with detail normals + roughness variation for more realistic metal/plastic finish.

  • Ground & walls now use roughness maps and decals → less flat, more believable.

  • Balanced emissive intensity → glowing lights without overpowering the scene.

⚡ Performance Pass

  • SSAO now runs at medium quality with downsampling → grounded shadows at less cost.

  • Bloom intensity reduced → saves frames without sacrificing quality.

  • Optimized reflection probe usage in indoor and outdoor areas.


Jump in and let us know how the new visuals feel on your rig!

