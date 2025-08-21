 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19676965 Edited 21 August 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed bug where fish point values would get reset on drop
Fixed bug where numerous textures would not render correctly
Fixed bug where you camera would get stuck on a monster

Changed files in this update

Depot 3645891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link