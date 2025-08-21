There was a catastrophic flaw with the last update. IT SHOULD NOT HAVE effected your save file.

If it did You can look in the game files for the save folder and extract it. if it is not there you are cooked.

(this is early access im one juggalo making a video game pushing rpg maker to its limits lol)



UPDATE FOR 2.5



- Re-implemented previous QoL updates that were removed (check the past patch notes for complete list)

- Added more Glimmer points for easy for proceeding forward in the story

- fixed the Lava Cave in world 1 pathing to be less redundant and confusing

- Fixed spawn rates of both big creatures in the World 1 elemental Dungeons

- Fixed a problem where Dezlooca would take 0 Damage from Physical attacks in the first world and space station of world 2

- many other minor updates

