 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19676955 Edited 21 August 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
There was a catastrophic flaw with the last update. IT SHOULD NOT HAVE effected your save file.
If it did You can look in the game files for the save folder and extract it. if it is not there you are cooked.
(this is early access im one juggalo making a video game pushing rpg maker to its limits lol)

UPDATE FOR 2.5

- Re-implemented previous QoL updates that were removed (check the past patch notes for complete list)
- Added more Glimmer points for easy for proceeding forward in the story
- fixed the Lava Cave in world 1 pathing to be less redundant and confusing
- Fixed spawn rates of both big creatures in the World 1 elemental Dungeons
- Fixed a problem where Dezlooca would take 0 Damage from Physical attacks in the first world and space station of world 2
- many other minor updates

Changed files in this update

Windows Dezlooca Anthology - Retro Rpg Content Depot 1853181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link