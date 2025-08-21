 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19676949 Edited 21 August 2025 – 02:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
In addition to the crasher that caused Legends to go down, we also pushed a few other fixes tonight:
  • Can no longer get kill credit or loot while you do not match your party member's location (land vs sea)
  • Flying, amphibious, ethereal creatures cannot attack swimming creatures or players in boats
  • Added some new docks; see Discord for details
  • Updated Goba Powderblast: Faster, and return to normal drop rules
  • Added mobs to Goba's area
  • Fix for LSP ref (should be LC) in boat scroll quest "How Do They Do It"
  • Fix for people unable to teleport after using TR/TOF teleport stones
  • Siege totem cooldown reduced to 3 min from much more than that
  • Air Elemental made slightly faster
  • ID with looking glass gives sailing xp for sea creatures
  • Scalo's Revenge sped up
  • Fix for player abusing boat repair
  • Full Lobster Trap can now be harvested while in your boat

