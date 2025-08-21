- Can no longer get kill credit or loot while you do not match your party member's location (land vs sea)
- Flying, amphibious, ethereal creatures cannot attack swimming creatures or players in boats
- Added some new docks; see Discord for details
- Updated Goba Powderblast: Faster, and return to normal drop rules
- Added mobs to Goba's area
- Fix for LSP ref (should be LC) in boat scroll quest "How Do They Do It"
- Fix for people unable to teleport after using TR/TOF teleport stones
- Siege totem cooldown reduced to 3 min from much more than that
- Air Elemental made slightly faster
- ID with looking glass gives sailing xp for sea creatures
- Scalo's Revenge sped up
- Fix for player abusing boat repair
- Full Lobster Trap can now be harvested while in your boat
Patch 327.873
In addition to the crasher that caused Legends to go down, we also pushed a few other fixes tonight:
