Can no longer get kill credit or loot while you do not match your party member's location (land vs sea)



Flying, amphibious, ethereal creatures cannot attack swimming creatures or players in boats



Added some new docks; see Discord for details



Updated Goba Powderblast: Faster, and return to normal drop rules



Added mobs to Goba's area



Fix for LSP ref (should be LC) in boat scroll quest "How Do They Do It"



Fix for people unable to teleport after using TR/TOF teleport stones



Siege totem cooldown reduced to 3 min from much more than that



Air Elemental made slightly faster



ID with looking glass gives sailing xp for sea creatures



Scalo's Revenge sped up



Fix for player abusing boat repair



Full Lobster Trap can now be harvested while in your boat



In addition to the crasher that caused Legends to go down, we also pushed a few other fixes tonight: