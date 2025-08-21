After some testing I think 30% exponential upgrades are even better. So now each upgrade adds a extra 30% to the total upgrade power. You will need to reset/delete saved game data for best results.
I've also added number formatting for decimals and large upgrade numbers.
Even More Exponential Upgrades, Decimal Number Formatting
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update