Map Changes

The Moo Cow map has been modified, now has more room to move around and avoid those cows.



The Arcade mode now starts with a random chaos zone instead of Meteorix all the time.



The Arcade Maps has been modified.



Player Stats Balance

New Skins coming

UI changes

- THE COMPANY INCOMING TRANSMISSION -Greetings Astronauts.A new update has been pushed to the My Last 20 mission, new the Moo Cow Chaos zone has changed, the Arcade Mode is now more.... random?? And a new Astronaut called Lola has been recruited.Please read the patch notes carefully....Best regards,THE COMPANY____ TRANSMISSION ENDED____We noticed that some of you like to play with certain character but due it's difficulty/feeling you went back to the "vieja confiable", so we changed the based speed of all characters, the min speed will be 17, base speed will be 18 and max speed 19.Due some tech issues we couldn't deliver the new skins but Lola is here with new death animations.Some skins has been changed slightly and added some animations to ensure its quality.The config and the skins menu is now better and feels more intuitive.We revamped the death screen with new information and more clarity.We are preparing for the new Leaderboard system so stay tunned and again thanks for all the amazing support and keep playing!