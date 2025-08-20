Frame rate improvement! We found a netcode issue and it was a biggie. You should see significant FPS improvements when you get into the game. This is probably not the only issue we need to resolve, but it’s a good fix. Enjoy!

A very large overhaul of the PQRV stats on all tools. In general, the things you’ll notice most will be big improvements in the behaviors of tool and weapon batteries. In short, you can use them a lot more now before the batteries give out. But additionally: The Chronophaser works again to melt stuff… however …Quality controls the max heat of the beam. So you’ll need a high-quality Chronophaser to melt really tough stuff like diamonds. However, even a low-grade Chrono will melt dirt.

Higher Quality Healix tools will heal better.

Higher Quality Companion Orbs will do more damage.

Higher Quality Omniblaster will also do more damage.

Gravity Gun doesn’t get increased damage because it already had increased knockback (via Potential).

The base Terraformer was bumped up in Excavation power slightly so that you can use the base version and dig through Dirt more effectively (which helps with those MacGuffin missions!).

Terraformer can also enhance Hopper size (with Potential). This does stack with the skill node unlocks from Mineralogy.

You can now merge your inventory stacks (as long as each stack has two units or more in it)! If you have stacks of smaller than two units, then you can either wait until they have more in them and can be merged, or just delete them.

To merge stacks: Drag and drop a stack onto another stack.

The process is lossy. You will end up with fewer units of material than the sum of both stacks.

The stats of the end-product stack will be an average of the two stacks. We add up the stats of all resources involved and then divide by the number of resources. So if you only have two units in one stack and you have 57 in the other, the end result stacks are going to be very similar to the stack of 57.

You’ll get a dialog giving you a preview of the final stack and you can decide whether to do it or not thereafter.

Creatures that use cold projectiles no longer generate heat when those projectiles hit the terrain.

The Fire Suppressor in the first-time user experience hallway is now more effective and it’s easier to freeze the molten floor.

We’ve increased the batch sizes of many recipes (blocks, building tiles, alloys, ores, and more) so that you don’t have to sit there and hit the Craft! button so many times in a row.

Many meteor storms have been modified so they deposit different types of metal into the world to supplement the fact that you’ve mostly mined the worlds out right now. This may not be a permanent change.

The announcement text at the top, center of the screen now refreshes much more rapidly so it doesn’t get caught in such long update queues.

A small memory leak was fixed.

Companion Orbs now (correctly) require the skill nodes to be unlocked before you can use its Special attacks.

Pulse mining is dead. Oh…and did you know that you can just hold down “Q” when emptying your Hopper? Because you can! (You don’t need to pound the “Q” key.)