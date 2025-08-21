 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19676636 Edited 21 August 2025 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update: Audio settings polish + Multiplayer Lobby groundwork

FMOD Audio

    []Fixed: Saved FMOD VCA volumes now apply on game start (no more brief 100% spike). We reapply in Start and again next frame to cover FMOD init timing.
    []Support: Master volume slider can be bound to FMOD Master VCA. Set vcaPath to vca:/Master and playerPrefsKey as desired (e.g., Volume_Master).
    []Cleanup: Removed Reactional dependencies (no longer required). Beat sync and music debug utilities now operate without Reactional.

Multiplayer Lobby (foundation)

    []New: Separate Lobby scene flow. We’ll load this after creating a lobby to keep gameplay and lobby logic isolated.
    []New: Lobby creation pipeline via Reach UI modal
      []LobbyCreator: Reads UI fields (lobby name, privacy, uninvited friends), reads max players from Reach Slider, generates a 4–5 digit lobby code, stores to session, and loads the Lobby scene.
      []LobbySession (persistent): Carries lobbyName, isPrivate, allowUninvitedFriends, maxPlayers, and lobbyCode across scenes.

    []New: Lobby scene management
      []LobbySceneManager: Updates lobby UI (name, max players, code) from LobbySession; manages a dynamic player list (add/remove/clear).
      []LobbyPlayerEntry: Simple UI component for each player row (name + “HOST” badge).
      []Compatibility hooks: OnLobbyEntered() (refresh UI) and UpdateAllPlayersReadyStatus() (stub for future ready-state UI).


Notes

    []If you also control volume via a Unity AudioMixer Master group, avoid double attenuation when using FMOD VCAs.
    []Wire your Lobby scene UI to LobbySceneManager (texts and player list). Wire your modal button to LobbyCreator.OnCreateLobbyClicked.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3958891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link