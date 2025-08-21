Update: Audio settings polish + Multiplayer Lobby groundwork
FMOD Audio
- []Fixed: Saved FMOD VCA volumes now apply on game start (no more brief 100% spike). We reapply in Start and again next frame to cover FMOD init timing.
[]Support: Master volume slider can be bound to FMOD Master VCA. Set vcaPath to vca:/Master and playerPrefsKey as desired (e.g., Volume_Master).
[]Cleanup: Removed Reactional dependencies (no longer required). Beat sync and music debug utilities now operate without Reactional.
Multiplayer Lobby (foundation)
- []New: Separate Lobby scene flow. We’ll load this after creating a lobby to keep gameplay and lobby logic isolated.
[]New: Lobby creation pipeline via Reach UI modal
- []LobbyCreator: Reads UI fields (lobby name, privacy, uninvited friends), reads max players from Reach Slider, generates a 4–5 digit lobby code, stores to session, and loads the Lobby scene.
[]LobbySession (persistent): Carries lobbyName, isPrivate, allowUninvitedFriends, maxPlayers, and lobbyCode across scenes.
[]New: Lobby scene management
- []LobbySceneManager: Updates lobby UI (name, max players, code) from LobbySession; manages a dynamic player list (add/remove/clear).
[]LobbyPlayerEntry: Simple UI component for each player row (name + “HOST” badge).
[]Compatibility hooks: OnLobbyEntered() (refresh UI) and UpdateAllPlayersReadyStatus() (stub for future ready-state UI).
Notes
- []If you also control volume via a Unity AudioMixer Master group, avoid double attenuation when using FMOD VCAs.
[]Wire your Lobby scene UI to LobbySceneManager (texts and player list). Wire your modal button to LobbyCreator.OnCreateLobbyClicked.
Changed files in this update