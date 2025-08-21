 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19676610
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH v0.9.5

This update brings two brand-new biomes along with several improvements and fixes.

New Features

  • Mac and Linux builds are now available.

  • Localization support for 10 additional languages.

  • Two new biomes:

    • Grass biome – accessed by exiting up at the gun select screen.

    • Ice biome – accessed by exiting down at the gun select screen.

  • Color customization added: change the colors of your player (and pawns), enemies, and enemy projectiles.

Gameplay Adjustments

  • Boss enemies (Knight, Bishop, Rook, etc.) are now less affected by knockback.

  • Unlock requirements for guns and mods have been rebalanced.

Other

  • Various minor bug fixes and quality-of-life adjustments.

