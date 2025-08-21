PATCH v0.9.5
This update brings two brand-new biomes along with several improvements and fixes.
New Features
Mac and Linux builds are now available.
Localization support for 10 additional languages.
Two new biomes:
Grass biome – accessed by exiting up at the gun select screen.
Ice biome – accessed by exiting down at the gun select screen.
Color customization added: change the colors of your player (and pawns), enemies, and enemy projectiles.
Gameplay Adjustments
Boss enemies (Knight, Bishop, Rook, etc.) are now less affected by knockback.
Unlock requirements for guns and mods have been rebalanced.
Other
Various minor bug fixes and quality-of-life adjustments.
Changed files in this update