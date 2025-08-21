 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19676593
Update notes via Steam Community

Whoops! There seemed to be a few issues that were seemingly overlooked! Our bad. You can view those bug-fixes down below! Thank you for supporting and playing New Day | The Confessions Update!

\[ Bug-Fixes ]

  • Fixed a typo with the Islander Creator's alien species customization option of "Antenna" to "Antennae"

  • Fixed an issue where the "New Post" icon for social media was always present on the phone before you opened the social media app.

  • Fixed an issue where facial markings would be deleted if you left the Islander Creator without saving.

Changed files in this update

