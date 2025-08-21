Whoops! There seemed to be a few issues that were seemingly overlooked! Our bad. You can view those bug-fixes down below! Thank you for supporting and playing New Day | The Confessions Update!
\[ Bug-Fixes ]
Fixed a typo with the Islander Creator's alien species customization option of "Antenna" to "Antennae"
Fixed an issue where the "New Post" icon for social media was always present on the phone before you opened the social media app.
Fixed an issue where facial markings would be deleted if you left the Islander Creator without saving.
Changed files in this update