21 August 2025 Build 19676273
Update notes via Steam Community
* The Virtual Ryder Cup is coming soon to a screen near you
* Match the pros with the official Ryder Cup uniforms.
* And stock up on special Virtual Ryder Cup balls and sunglasses
* Plus, Coin Divisions now feature an all-new look and experience

macOS WGT Golf Mac Content Depot 1182021
Windows WGT Golf PC Content Depot 1182022
