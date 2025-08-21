* The Virtual Ryder Cup is coming soon to a screen near you
* Match the pros with the official Ryder Cup uniforms.
* And stock up on special Virtual Ryder Cup balls and sunglasses
* Plus, Coin Divisions now feature an all-new look and experience
1.192.0 Release Notes
