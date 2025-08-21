Rupert's Delivery has been released!

Patch 1.1 contains Rupert's Delivery. Using a special trusty trunk, guide Rupert through a new area and help him on his journey to deliver a parcel to a mystery recipient!

Accompanying this new content is a huge 70% discount for new players! Welcome and enjoy! (and tell your friends)

Additions and Changes

New Character: Rupert. Rupert's special ability is his extendable trunk, which he can use to grab onto hooks and then launch in one swift action.

New Area: The City. Over 50 levels of trunk slinging fun.

New Music: Rain or Shine, or Heights. A new track has been added to the game AND to the OST Songbird

The demo is BACK: Potential Kiopiok-ers can try before they buy. The demo is the newly rebalanced Shielded Plateau area.

Demo saves carry over to the full game. If you purchase after playing the demo, your progress will now carry over.

Rebalancing for Shielded Plateau: The difficulty ramped up too fast in this area, so adjustments have been made in the name of fun.

Rebalancing (NERF) to the first boss encounter: The Hungry Cat was too frustrating. Now, if you miss certain launches or jumps you aren't always punished with death. Many spikes have been removed and the level has been shortened. Halfway through the level there is now a switch that opens a shortcut; this will reduce the number of attempts needed to beat the level. The Hungry Cat now gives the player ~3 seconds head start before chasing; before it was about 1.

Improvements to D-pad controls

The idea for Rupert has been realized and has breathed new life into the whole game. I hope you enjoy the new content as much as I did making it.

-DevDave@HardieSoftworks