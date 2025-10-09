Just off the highway, an hour outside of town, lie the crumbling remains of Fairyland Amusement Park. Once alive with childhood magic, it’s now an eerie shell, abandoned after a mysterious disaster. But word has it that mischief and adventure are stirring back to life at this once-great nursery rhyme-themed destination. Grab a backpack and hop the fence to discover how the ramshackle remains of the park have been turned into a guerrilla miniature golf park! But don’t linger too long and ride at your own risk…

Course Release

Standard 36 holes, 18 Easy and 18 Hard, with associated lost balls (18) and a unique, collectible putter

Limited-time “Forgotten Fairyland" Welcome Island takeover

4 (3 heads and 1 accessory) new amusing, and spooky avatar cosmetics

Three rideable amusement park rides are still mysteriously functioning at nighttime

ONCE AGAIN: Employee-Only Areas

As we have ALREADY outlined, there is absolutely no reason players should be trying to access any employee-only areas that may or may not exist below the shack on Welcome Island! That would be preposterous!

Congrats to the winners of the Closest to Tokyo event! Join our Official Discord [discord.gg/wmg] to be notified when our next community event is announced.

We also released new modes!

Closest Putt is now available on all courses except Meow Wolf and 8-Bit Lair

Giant and High Gravity Modes were added to Laser Lair, Tourist Trap, and Atlantis

In addition to the above, Atlantis received Mini Mode, too

Slingshots are now open on MYST to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of their original game release.

Fixes and Bugs

Known Issues

We've received reports that restarting a round on 8-bit Lair and replaying Hole 18 will not respawn the Vector Final Boss if you've already destroyed him once. We're aware of this issue and hope to have a fix ready soon. Stay tuned!

Fixes

We've made a number of cosmetic bug fixes in Passport: Tokyo! It's looking more beautiful than ever now!

Tokyo's Easy/Hard Hole 10 will no longer have the ball get stuck under the capybara tongue entrance to Kawaii Cafe.

For our Form-X putter users, we've added a left-hand calibration setting that you can toggle/customize!

We've created a fix for Spanish and French text on the wrist UI. These languages should now display and read properly!

Lastly, the Front 9 Race Mode messaging was updated for clarity and accuracy.

