Performance improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
We have just released a patch that includes some performance improvements. Should enable some of you to have a smoother experience. Thanks for playing! - Talha
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1960901
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1960902
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update