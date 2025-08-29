 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19676135 Edited 29 August 2025 – 14:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have just released a patch that includes some performance improvements. Should enable some of you to have a smoother experience. Thanks for playing! - Talha

Windows Depot 1960901
macOS 64-bit Depot 1960902
