20 August 2025 Build 19676086 Edited 21 August 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Fixed stuck game when reentering a lobby after host disconnection

-Fixed in-match pause menu sometimes persisting into main menu

-Fixed doubled dust particles

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3809441
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809443
