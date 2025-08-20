Its been 1 year of Starground on Steam, and what better way to celebrate than a new update?

0.14.1 includes the biggest behind-the-scenes change ever for conveyor belts and logistics in general. This update should greatly improve performance of your factories, and fix a ton of issues. This update also includes some new QOL things, like ctrl+click to grab all items from a building, an updated tutorial system, and sounds!

Whats New

Reworked Logistics

The old way conveyors worked was kind of bad for performance, since every single conveyor was its own separate object. I've completely rebuilt that system up from the ground, and now conveyors are done using a tileset. This greatly improves performance since they now have no overhead.

Movers are also much faster, since all inventories now emit signals for when they are changed. Blah blah blah, technical mumbo jumbo, but basically this means they run way better.

New Tutorial System

Tutorials are now no longer linked to your save data, but are instead global. This means if you finish the tutorial in one world, it won't play again in another. You can always reset your tutorial data, or review them in the new tutorial menu (found in the main menu, or by pressing T while in-game).

Tutorials also now have our mascot Gearbert! Right now he's just for show, but later on he'll be more involved in the story.

UI Sounds

UI sounds are something I've wanted to add for a while, but I hadn't found a good way to do it. That's now changed, and now every button and slider have sounds! You can mute these new UI sounds if desired by using the UI volume slider.

Obviously sounds are hard to showoff in an image or a gif, but trust me, they're there!

Again, thanks everybody for 1 year of Starground! The game has been much more successful than we could have hoped for, and that's thanks to all of you! We'll see you around for the next major content update!

Changelog

Additions

Added sounds, particles, and vfx to the brewing station

Completely rebuilt all conveyors, splitters, movers, and underground belts in order to improve performance

Added the ability to rotate conveyors without consuming items

Added Gearbert (for the tutorial right now)

Added a tutorial for visiting Tyria

Added sounds to all UI elements

Added a volume slider for UI sounds

Added track Light Beams to the main menu

Added a menu to view previous tutorials

Added a button to the options menu to reset tutorials

Added weapon part previews to the toolbench

Changes

Improved the appearance of corner conveyors (now uses a shader)

Made it so that items saved in the dungeon are cleared on load

Made it so the game version is always printed to console on launch

Made it so holding down the item grab button (F) will continue to grab items every 0.25 seconds (instead of only once)

Made it so replacing a conveyor will now no longer drop the item on it

Improved displaying and switching of keybinds with various bodies of text

Reworded various tutorial texts

Made it so cooldowns will always process regardless of movement limitations

Added more information to Steam error messages

Updated all translations

Made it so tutorials are now no longer linked to worlds, but instead are now global (linked to your userdata)

Made it so some inventories can no longer be sorted

Fixes

Fixed an issue where farm plots would show the mushroom for a frame when placing

Fixed an issue where hydrogen bombs didn't show up on multiplayer

Fixed an issue where tiles on Opis could be consumed multiple times on multiplayer

Fixed an issue where the blueprint selection would appear for everybody when someone on multiplayer activated it

Fixed an issue where building a blueprint ghost on multiplayer would remove items from everybody

Fixed an issue where the calorus monument had no description

Fixed an issue where the item pickup indicator was not translating item names

Fixed an issue where movers would grab items from buildings on load

Fixed an issue where bees with multiple items could sometimes fail to deposit them

Fixed an issue where tiles would not sync initially on Opis in multiplayer

Fixed an issue where Calorus can be hit while already dead, causing a crash and improper spawning of corpses

Fixed an issue where a dungeon could be instantly cleared as soon as it is generated

Fixed an issue where the game could crash while starting a new world with controller

Fixed issues with tutorial translations being the wrong language

Fixed an issue where food was not properly consumed on multiplayer clients (thanks DevNinYa!)

Probably fixed an issue where gas masks were not working properly on multiplayer

Fixed multiple incorrect translations

Fixed an issue where right clicking a stack and left clicking would duplicate items when transferring large stacks from vaults (Thanks DevNinYa!)

Fixed an issue where changing a recipe on a recipe building (crafters, refiners, etc.) would break any connected movers (Thanks DevNinYa!)

Fixed an issue where you can put a special weapon component on a ranged weapon, and activate it with 0 cooldown (Thanks DevNinYa!)

Optimizations