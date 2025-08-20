Its been 1 year of Starground on Steam, and what better way to celebrate than a new update?
0.14.1 includes the biggest behind-the-scenes change ever for conveyor belts and logistics in general. This update should greatly improve performance of your factories, and fix a ton of issues. This update also includes some new QOL things, like ctrl+click to grab all items from a building, an updated tutorial system, and sounds!
Whats New
Reworked Logistics
The old way conveyors worked was kind of bad for performance, since every single conveyor was its own separate object. I've completely rebuilt that system up from the ground, and now conveyors are done using a tileset. This greatly improves performance since they now have no overhead.
Movers are also much faster, since all inventories now emit signals for when they are changed. Blah blah blah, technical mumbo jumbo, but basically this means they run way better.
New Tutorial System
Tutorials are now no longer linked to your save data, but are instead global. This means if you finish the tutorial in one world, it won't play again in another. You can always reset your tutorial data, or review them in the new tutorial menu (found in the main menu, or by pressing T while in-game).
Tutorials also now have our mascot Gearbert! Right now he's just for show, but later on he'll be more involved in the story.
UI Sounds
UI sounds are something I've wanted to add for a while, but I hadn't found a good way to do it. That's now changed, and now every button and slider have sounds! You can mute these new UI sounds if desired by using the UI volume slider.
Obviously sounds are hard to showoff in an image or a gif, but trust me, they're there!
Again, thanks everybody for 1 year of Starground! The game has been much more successful than we could have hoped for, and that's thanks to all of you! We'll see you around for the next major content update!
Changelog
Additions
Added sounds, particles, and vfx to the brewing station
Completely rebuilt all conveyors, splitters, movers, and underground belts in order to improve performance
Added the ability to rotate conveyors without consuming items
Added Gearbert (for the tutorial right now)
Added a tutorial for visiting Tyria
Added sounds to all UI elements
Added a volume slider for UI sounds
Added track Light Beams to the main menu
Added a menu to view previous tutorials
Added a button to the options menu to reset tutorials
Added weapon part previews to the toolbench
Changes
Improved the appearance of corner conveyors (now uses a shader)
Made it so that items saved in the dungeon are cleared on load
Made it so the game version is always printed to console on launch
Made it so holding down the item grab button (F) will continue to grab items every 0.25 seconds (instead of only once)
Made it so replacing a conveyor will now no longer drop the item on it
Improved displaying and switching of keybinds with various bodies of text
Reworded various tutorial texts
Made it so cooldowns will always process regardless of movement limitations
Added more information to Steam error messages
Updated all translations
Made it so tutorials are now no longer linked to worlds, but instead are now global (linked to your userdata)
Made it so some inventories can no longer be sorted
Fixes
Fixed an issue where farm plots would show the mushroom for a frame when placing
Fixed an issue where hydrogen bombs didn't show up on multiplayer
Fixed an issue where tiles on Opis could be consumed multiple times on multiplayer
Fixed an issue where the blueprint selection would appear for everybody when someone on multiplayer activated it
Fixed an issue where building a blueprint ghost on multiplayer would remove items from everybody
Fixed an issue where the calorus monument had no description
Fixed an issue where the item pickup indicator was not translating item names
Fixed an issue where movers would grab items from buildings on load
Fixed an issue where bees with multiple items could sometimes fail to deposit them
Fixed an issue where tiles would not sync initially on Opis in multiplayer
Fixed an issue where Calorus can be hit while already dead, causing a crash and improper spawning of corpses
Fixed an issue where a dungeon could be instantly cleared as soon as it is generated
Fixed an issue where the game could crash while starting a new world with controller
Fixed issues with tutorial translations being the wrong language
Fixed an issue where food was not properly consumed on multiplayer clients (thanks DevNinYa!)
Probably fixed an issue where gas masks were not working properly on multiplayer
Fixed multiple incorrect translations
Fixed an issue where right clicking a stack and left clicking would duplicate items when transferring large stacks from vaults (Thanks DevNinYa!)
Fixed an issue where changing a recipe on a recipe building (crafters, refiners, etc.) would break any connected movers (Thanks DevNinYa!)
Fixed an issue where you can put a special weapon component on a ranged weapon, and activate it with 0 cooldown (Thanks DevNinYa!)
Optimizations
Improved the performance of player object hovering
Improved the performance of bees
Improved the performance of researchers
Improved the performance of all crafting buildings
Improved the performance of sound emitters
Improved loading times for very large factories with lots of conveyor belts
Changed files in this update