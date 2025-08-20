Good day, Typers!

Over the coming weeks we have exciting updates to share with you. To begin with:

You can now play the beta phase of Blood Typers' HORDE MODE!

Horde Mode

A new mode where you and up to three allies must survive five increasingly dangerous waves of enemies on twisted versions of existing levels.

Quick Action

Puzzle less, fight more. A Horde Mode session tops out around 15 minutes. If you can survive that long.

Battle for Blood

Collect BLOOD, an in-game currency earned by typing through enemies. Break as many words as you can, build up your BLOOD, and use it to buy gear and unlock other parts of the level.

Two Featured Levels - More to Come!

Currently, the first two levels feature Horde Mode (Corpus Studios and Supper of the Dead). We would love your feedback on these initial levels while we flesh out the remaining ones and develop Horde Mode further – alongside other fixes and improvements to the overall experience.

Please let us know what you think in the comments, on the Discussion boards, and in the Official Discord.

Type well,

The Outer Brain Team