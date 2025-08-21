 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19675700 Edited 21 August 2025 – 00:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Game Over sequence lets you reload significantly faster than before.
- Difficulty adjustments to several rooms.
- Fixed a bug with UI toggle animations.
- Fixed a bug with on-screen play timer setting not working properly.
- Miscellaneous minor polish.

