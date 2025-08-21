- Game Over sequence lets you reload significantly faster than before.
- Difficulty adjustments to several rooms.
- Fixed a bug with UI toggle animations.
- Fixed a bug with on-screen play timer setting not working properly.
- Miscellaneous minor polish.
OOLO Version Update: 1.0.1
Update notes via Steam Community
