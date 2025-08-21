 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19675642 Edited 21 August 2025 – 18:13:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone,

Patch 1.10.3.12 is here, and with it comes a significant performance boost in path-finding across different game speeds. Farms and gathering jobs (Stone, Wood, Boar, etc.) should all feel much smoother now. And yes, that means the infamous Wheat harvesting x3 bug is no more!

This has been one of the most noticeable issues, and since the fix was ready ahead of schedule, we wanted to get it into your hands right away, rather than wait for the upcoming QOL update.

We have also widened the scope of the RX500 crash fix to include additional AMD Polaris GPUs. Let us know if you are still having persistent crashes on an AMD Polaris (architecture) GPU.

Changelog

Fix

  • Performance issues affecting farms and gathering jobs (x3 bug)

  • Frequent crashes on AMD Polaris GPUs

Localisation

  • Updated Thai community translation

  • Updated Czech community translation




Changed files in this update

Windows Foundation Content Depot 690831
