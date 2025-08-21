Hello everyone,

Patch 1.10.3.12 is here, and with it comes a significant performance boost in path-finding across different game speeds. Farms and gathering jobs (Stone, Wood, Boar, etc.) should all feel much smoother now. And yes, that means the infamous Wheat harvesting x3 bug is no more!

This has been one of the most noticeable issues, and since the fix was ready ahead of schedule, we wanted to get it into your hands right away, rather than wait for the upcoming QOL update.

We have also widened the scope of the RX500 crash fix to include additional AMD Polaris GPUs. Let us know if you are still having persistent crashes on an AMD Polaris (architecture) GPU.

Changelog

Fix

Performance issues affecting farms and gathering jobs (x3 bug)

Frequent crashes on AMD Polaris GPUs

Localisation

Updated Thai community translation

Updated Czech community translation









