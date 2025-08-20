New Features:
The room name box will now expand to allow for longer room names.
Normal levers can now only be activated by using the multi-tool (left click.)
Added a new window on the character menu that shows key items.
Added a new boss - Dimitri the fallen cleric!
Added a new boss - Percy the undead thief!
Added key items that drop from bosses - used to progress within the game.
Added a healing pickup that drops from crates, barrels, jars, and zombies!
Removed the '?' box from the character select screen.
Changed the sound of rain, making it much less annoying.
Made minor optimizations for framerate drops.
Added a large dungeon - Norwatch Keep.
Bug Fixes:
Disabled weapon swapping with gamepad controls while opening/closing menus.
Fixed an issue with depths of push blocks in dungeons.
Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when killing skeletons wielding a spear.
Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when saving near a trapped chest.
Adjusted the display of some 2nd tier weapon names in the weapon inventory.
Vines and ropes now function properly with 2nd tier weapons.
Pressing enter upon death in normal mode no longer takes the player to the upgrade screen.
Corrected building placement for beehives, flower boxes, and herb gardens.
