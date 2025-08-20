The room name box will now expand to allow for longer room names.

Normal levers can now only be activated by using the multi-tool (left click.)

Added a new window on the character menu that shows key items.

Added a new boss - Dimitri the fallen cleric!

Added a new boss - Percy the undead thief!

Added key items that drop from bosses - used to progress within the game.

Added a healing pickup that drops from crates, barrels, jars, and zombies!

Removed the '?' box from the character select screen.

Changed the sound of rain, making it much less annoying.

Made minor optimizations for framerate drops.