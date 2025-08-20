 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19675583 Edited 20 August 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • The room name box will now expand to allow for longer room names.

  • Normal levers can now only be activated by using the multi-tool (left click.)

  • Added a new window on the character menu that shows key items.

  • Added a new boss - Dimitri the fallen cleric!

  • Added a new boss - Percy the undead thief!

  • Added key items that drop from bosses - used to progress within the game.

  • Added a healing pickup that drops from crates, barrels, jars, and zombies!

  • Removed the '?' box from the character select screen.

  • Changed the sound of rain, making it much less annoying.

  • Made minor optimizations for framerate drops.

  • Added a large dungeon - Norwatch Keep.

Bug Fixes:

  • Disabled weapon swapping with gamepad controls while opening/closing menus.

  • Fixed an issue with depths of push blocks in dungeons.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when killing skeletons wielding a spear.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when saving near a trapped chest.

  • Adjusted the display of some 2nd tier weapon names in the weapon inventory.

  • Vines and ropes now function properly with 2nd tier weapons.

  • Pressing enter upon death in normal mode no longer takes the player to the upgrade screen.

  • Corrected building placement for beehives, flower boxes, and herb gardens.

Changed files in this update

