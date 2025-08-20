 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19675575 Edited 21 August 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC
Hi folks! Storm here.

This update has been in the works for a bit, but we're happy to finally be able to bring you our last major update to Bare Witness.

This update includes:

  • Bug fixes on various paths
  • Language fixes
  • An all-new, completely free image gallery, including over 250 customs, wallpapers, birthday renders, and more
  • Our official walkthrough, that will guide you to some of the more nuanced and tricky endings and achievements


We appreciate you being here, we hope you enjoy the new renders, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on the endings you just weren't able to get before!

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 2387381
DLC 3932850 Depot 3932850
