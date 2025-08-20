It's here! The biggest and most technically complex update we've done to date - we ripped FrooxEngine out of Unity and let it run under modern .NET 9 runtime, bringing with it massively improved framerate, significantly less hitching (with many straight up gone!) and drastically improved startup & loading times.



Based on the survey we did a while back, it was clear the performance was our #1 problem. You wanted us to improve the performance and this is the update that builds upon all the foundational work - the type system, PhotonDust (our own particle system) and Awwdio (our own audio system) and frees our engine from the shackles of Unity's slow Mono runtime, giving everyone much smoother and snappier experience.



And that's not all! We have a brand new Help Tab in the dash, which should help new users especially get more familiar with Resonite. A number of big issues were fixed too, like a number of problems with the reflection probes!





