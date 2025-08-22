 Skip to content
Major 22 August 2025 Build 19675254 Edited 22 August 2025 – 18:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Below are all the details of the update:

  • Bug Fix:

    Weapons no longer pass through walls.

  • Animations:

    All weapon animations have been improved;

    A specific animation has been added when aiming;

  • Shotgun:

    After firing, the shotgun must be pumped;

  • Reloading:

    Weapons must be loaded with the \[R] key in order to use them;

    The shotgun has a unique way of reloading;

  • Sound Effects:

    Each weapon has unique sound effects;

  • Realistic Movement and Visual Effects:

    Procedural animations have been added to weapons that react to your movement;

    Improved visual effects when shooting;

    More realistic weapon recoil when shooting;

    Weapons have different weights;

    When aiming, weapon effects such as recoil are weaker;

  • New Weapon Available:

    AK-47 is available in Shelter 1;

