Below are all the details of the update:
Bug Fix:
Weapons no longer pass through walls.
Animations:
All weapon animations have been improved;
A specific animation has been added when aiming;
Shotgun:
After firing, the shotgun must be pumped;
Reloading:
Weapons must be loaded with the \[R] key in order to use them;
The shotgun has a unique way of reloading;
Sound Effects:
Each weapon has unique sound effects;
Realistic Movement and Visual Effects:
Procedural animations have been added to weapons that react to your movement;
Improved visual effects when shooting;
More realistic weapon recoil when shooting;
Weapons have different weights;
When aiming, weapon effects such as recoil are weaker;
New Weapon Available:
AK-47 is available in Shelter 1;
