20 August 2025 Build 19675238 Edited 20 August 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Pressing "S" in ship select spins 180 degrees
  • Changed particle draw order for rewards
  • Fixed lights player minelayer
  • Ship select default angle to about 40 degrees
  • Click second time on upgrade tree to close window
  • Better out of range indicator
  • Show ship name in ship select
  • Increase dead zone size by default, add option to customize it
  • Add button to start a new game after a run
  • Slowed down some enemy gun rotations
  • Changed objectives for the Defense map
  • Added tooltip to the Armor and Shield Regen stats
  • Improved Relic of Bravery stat spread
  • Show player and ship level in ship select

