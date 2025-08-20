- Pressing "S" in ship select spins 180 degrees
- Changed particle draw order for rewards
- Fixed lights player minelayer
- Ship select default angle to about 40 degrees
- Click second time on upgrade tree to close window
- Better out of range indicator
- Show ship name in ship select
- Increase dead zone size by default, add option to customize it
- Add button to start a new game after a run
- Slowed down some enemy gun rotations
- Changed objectives for the Defense map
- Added tooltip to the Armor and Shield Regen stats
- Improved Relic of Bravery stat spread
- Show player and ship level in ship select
Patch 8/20
Update notes via Steam Community
