Greetings!

Get ready to claw through zombies with the latest Paws Against the World update! This patch brings new items, shop additions, and fixes to make your furry fight even more thrilling. Here’s the rundown:

New Item: Protective Boots: Reduces acid damage for safer battles against toxic zombies.

Beaver Shop Additions: Now stocking Protective Boots and Axe for extra combat edge.

New Lootable Items: Find the Flamethrower and Assault Rifle as rare drops to torch and shred the horde.

Gamepad Button Fix: Corrected wrong icons for gamepad controls, ensuring smooth inputs.

Added adorable faces when attacking for some characters to spice up co-op interactions.

Enhanced Zombie AI: Improved zombie pathfinding for more dynamic and challenging encounters.

UI Polish: Refined Claw Codex menus with smoother transitions and clearer tooltips.

Bug Fixes & Typos: Squashed small bugs and fixed typos for a polished experience.

Dive into the action, equip those Protective Boots, and unleash the Flamethrower! Your feedback keeps the pack strong—let us know how it plays!



Stay tuned for more!