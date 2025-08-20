 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19674893 Edited 20 August 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's update adds keyboard shortcuts to cut (Ctrl+X), copy (Ctrl+C), and paste (Ctrl+V) instructions.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2275491
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2275492
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2275493
  • Loading history…
