Made a second post for this one to call it out directly. A few of the S-Rank times were just a little too optimized, so I've relaxed the times a little on some specific early levels, and added a bit more buffer to the last two worlds.



Don't worry, the challenge still remains, these times were only adjusted by 1 second in most cases and 2 seconds on a few of the longer levels. You'll still need a very well optimized route to get there on time, it's just marginally easier.