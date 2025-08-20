Made a second post for this one to call it out directly. A few of the S-Rank times were just a little too optimized, so I've relaxed the times a little on some specific early levels, and added a bit more buffer to the last two worlds.
Don't worry, the challenge still remains, these times were only adjusted by 1 second in most cases and 2 seconds on a few of the longer levels. You'll still need a very well optimized route to get there on time, it's just marginally easier.
Balance Updates
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update