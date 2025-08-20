 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19674892 Edited 20 August 2025 – 21:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Made a second post for this one to call it out directly. A few of the S-Rank times were just a little too optimized, so I've relaxed the times a little on some specific early levels, and added a bit more buffer to the last two worlds.

Don't worry, the challenge still remains, these times were only adjusted by 1 second in most cases and 2 seconds on a few of the longer levels. You'll still need a very well optimized route to get there on time, it's just marginally easier.

Changed files in this update

