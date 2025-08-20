- Separated existing store/upgrade system into multiple new locations
- Added descriptions for all upgrade items to help players make informed decisions
- Updated resource type and cost values for upgrade items
- Added a dialog option to NPC dialog to end the conversation
- Extended time between enemy waves
- Made timing adjustments at game start to give player time to get their bearings
Playtest Update for August 20 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update