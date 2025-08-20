 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19674877
Update notes via Steam Community
- Separated existing store/upgrade system into multiple new locations
- Added descriptions for all upgrade items to help players make informed decisions
- Updated resource type and cost values for upgrade items
- Added a dialog option to NPC dialog to end the conversation
- Extended time between enemy waves
- Made timing adjustments at game start to give player time to get their bearings

Changed files in this update

