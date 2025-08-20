- Game balancing tweaked
- Various vehicles now open up at different percentages of full health
- AI aiming fixed
- Fonts fixed
- Zeppelin hotspots now visible at all times, not just on hover
- Gamepad steering is now more snappy
- Stuck saw blades collision removed
Playtest patch #5
