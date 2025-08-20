 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19674842 Edited 20 August 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Game balancing tweaked
- Various vehicles now open up at different percentages of full health
- AI aiming fixed
- Fonts fixed
- Zeppelin hotspots now visible at all times, not just on hover
- Gamepad steering is now more snappy
- Stuck saw blades collision removed

