- Improved clarity of the invisibility display during time travel anomalies.
- Fixed an issue where the achievement for completing the game on Easy difficulty could be unlocked.
Anomaly Presentation and Easy Mode Achievement Completion Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update