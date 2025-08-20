 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19674784 Edited 20 August 2025 – 21:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with vertical movement.
  • Fixed an issue (edge case) with traits potentially crashing the engine.
  • Fixed an issue with calculations related to modulo operations on percentage fields zeroing out.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
