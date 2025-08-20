-tweaked thumb in revolver/pistol run pose

-tweaked colt 45 weapon holding pose to be cleaner

-tweaked knife grip pose

-tweaked conquest and KOTH ticket/time bars to cleanly connect to the flags without covering vital percentage information

-improved knife stab attach wrist twist

-unmanned planes (meaning with no pilot) now plummit and nose-dive to the ground instead of slowly floating mid-air

-added yellow selection border to selected equipable actionbar (to match active skill selection border)

-fall damage should no longer be applied after exiting vehicles such as motorcycles

-fixed eye colour dropdown always showing dark blue instead of selected color