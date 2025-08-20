 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19674757
Update notes via Steam Community
-tweaked thumb in revolver/pistol run pose
-tweaked colt 45 weapon holding pose to be cleaner
-tweaked knife grip pose
-tweaked conquest and KOTH ticket/time bars to cleanly connect to the flags without covering vital percentage information
-improved knife stab attach wrist twist
-unmanned planes (meaning with no pilot) now plummit and nose-dive to the ground instead of slowly floating mid-air
-added yellow selection border to selected equipable actionbar (to match active skill selection border)
-fall damage should no longer be applied after exiting vehicles such as motorcycles
-fixed eye colour dropdown always showing dark blue instead of selected color

Changed files in this update

Depot 2504091
