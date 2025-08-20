 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19674692 Edited 20 August 2025 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Game Lens – Patch Notes (v0.67)
    Release date: 2025-08-21
    Build number: 0.67


✨ Highlights

    System-Tray Mode – Run Game Lens directly from the Windows tray with ON/OFF/Safe-Mode indicators and quick toggles.
    Quick Setup Gestures – One master switch to enable drag, resize, and capture gestures with instant overlays.
    Crosshair Preview Widget – Real-time 128×128 preview of your crosshair with all parameters applied.
    Automatic Startup – Option to launch Game Lens with Windows.
    Global UI Font Control – Adjust the app’s font size (6–18 pt) with live updates.


➤ New Features

    Tray Menu Actions – Hide/Show Settings or Magnifier, toggle Safe-Mode, and switch Profiles directly from the tray.
    Drag & Resize Gestures – Ctrl+LMB to move the lens, Ctrl+RMB to drag capture area, Shift+LMB to resize with clear violet overlays.
    Shift+Wheel Zoom – Zoom anywhere on screen while holding Shift, with live zoom hint overlay.
    Quick Toggles in Header – Instant ON/OFF switches for Magnifier and Safe-Mode without opening tabs.
    Clear Hotkey Buttons – Easily remove assigned shortcuts with one click.
    Language Restart Dialog – Option to restart now or later when changing app language.


➤ UI/UX Improvements

    Quick Setup Group – Added in Capture tab with inline hotkey hints and synced header toggle.
    Gesture Visuals – Unified violet overlays ([tt]#a259ff[/tt] preview, [tt]#d4b3ff[/tt] active).
    Crosshair & Appearance – Clear sections, dynamic hiding of unused controls, instant preview updates.
    Capture Tab – Reorganized into Basics, Positioning, and Size groups.
    Dark Theme Pass – Better contrast for combo-boxes, tabs, buttons, and dialogs.
    Safe Mode UX – Disabled widgets are dimmed with explanatory tooltips.
    Dynamic Labels – Buttons automatically swap text (Hide/Show) depending on state.
    Unified Fonts – Global size/scale applied consistently across all dialogs and tabs.


➤ Fixes

    Language Switching – No more duplicate magnifier windows or tray icons.
    DPI Scaling – Fixed drag offset issues on high-DPI displays (e.g., 175% on 4K).
    Startup Stability – Fixed crashes from missing gesture methods or class errors.
    Hotkey Handling – Prevents duplicates, adds clear buttons, and restores Shift+Wheel zoom.
    Theme Switching – UI widgets now refresh instantly without restart.
    FPS Graph – Improved visibility in dark theme with proper violet/gray axis colors.
    Guide Lines – Capture overlay disappears immediately after releasing hotkey.
    General Stability – Cleaner startup, reduced warnings, consistent group borders.


➤ Notes

    Tray icons scale from 16–128 px for sharp rendering at any DPI.
    Autostart entries appear in Task Manager → Startup as “Game Lens” with proper icon.
    Gesture overlays remain lightweight and click-through.
    All new strings are translated – English is used if a language is missing.


Game Lens v0.67 introduces tray mode, gesture-based controls, crosshair preview, and many UI improvements for a smoother, more customizable experience. Thank you for your feedback – it drives every update!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3846591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link