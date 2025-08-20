- Release date: 2025-08-21
Build number: 0.67
✨ Highlights
- System-Tray Mode – Run Game Lens directly from the Windows tray with ON/OFF/Safe-Mode indicators and quick toggles.
Quick Setup Gestures – One master switch to enable drag, resize, and capture gestures with instant overlays.
Crosshair Preview Widget – Real-time 128×128 preview of your crosshair with all parameters applied.
Automatic Startup – Option to launch Game Lens with Windows.
Global UI Font Control – Adjust the app’s font size (6–18 pt) with live updates.
➤ New Features
- Tray Menu Actions – Hide/Show Settings or Magnifier, toggle Safe-Mode, and switch Profiles directly from the tray.
Drag & Resize Gestures – Ctrl+LMB to move the lens, Ctrl+RMB to drag capture area, Shift+LMB to resize with clear violet overlays.
Shift+Wheel Zoom – Zoom anywhere on screen while holding Shift, with live zoom hint overlay.
Quick Toggles in Header – Instant ON/OFF switches for Magnifier and Safe-Mode without opening tabs.
Clear Hotkey Buttons – Easily remove assigned shortcuts with one click.
Language Restart Dialog – Option to restart now or later when changing app language.
➤ UI/UX Improvements
- Quick Setup Group – Added in Capture tab with inline hotkey hints and synced header toggle.
Gesture Visuals – Unified violet overlays ([tt]#a259ff[/tt] preview, [tt]#d4b3ff[/tt] active).
Crosshair & Appearance – Clear sections, dynamic hiding of unused controls, instant preview updates.
Capture Tab – Reorganized into Basics, Positioning, and Size groups.
Dark Theme Pass – Better contrast for combo-boxes, tabs, buttons, and dialogs.
Safe Mode UX – Disabled widgets are dimmed with explanatory tooltips.
Dynamic Labels – Buttons automatically swap text (Hide/Show) depending on state.
Unified Fonts – Global size/scale applied consistently across all dialogs and tabs.
➤ Fixes
- Language Switching – No more duplicate magnifier windows or tray icons.
DPI Scaling – Fixed drag offset issues on high-DPI displays (e.g., 175% on 4K).
Startup Stability – Fixed crashes from missing gesture methods or class errors.
Hotkey Handling – Prevents duplicates, adds clear buttons, and restores Shift+Wheel zoom.
Theme Switching – UI widgets now refresh instantly without restart.
FPS Graph – Improved visibility in dark theme with proper violet/gray axis colors.
Guide Lines – Capture overlay disappears immediately after releasing hotkey.
General Stability – Cleaner startup, reduced warnings, consistent group borders.
➤ Notes
- Tray icons scale from 16–128 px for sharp rendering at any DPI.
Autostart entries appear in Task Manager → Startup as “Game Lens” with proper icon.
Gesture overlays remain lightweight and click-through.
All new strings are translated – English is used if a language is missing.
Game Lens v0.67 introduces tray mode, gesture-based controls, crosshair preview, and many UI improvements for a smoother, more customizable experience. Thank you for your feedback – it drives every update!
