Another quick update today to try to adjust a couple things, this time mostly cosmetic.
Visual:
- Foreground outlines on platforms and characters are a bit more bold, making the visuals a little more striking and more intentionally stylized
- Skyboard / full background layer has a paper texture applied to it, again to add some stylization and separation from the foreground elements
Gameplay:
- Increased camera field of view slightly, includes about 5% to 10% around the edges of the screen in visibility
- This should help finding better approaches to levels, and make the falling boulders just a tiny tiny bit less frustrating and easier to path around
Let me know if you have any feedback or other small changes QoL changes. Thanks everyone for playing and your reviews so far!
Another Really Quick Update
