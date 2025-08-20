 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19674661 Edited 20 August 2025 – 21:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The votes are in! Today we are excited to announce that the next hero joining us in the Cursed Apple is... Billy!

Hero Spotlight: Billy



A white hot ball of rage, furious at the very notion of... something. Billy is a chaotic front-liner who never backs down from a challenge. With Rising Ram he gets up close and personal, before slamming down with Bashdown to create shockwaves through his enemies. Running isn't even an option when Billy can use his ultimate Chain Gang to grapple enemies and pull them back in. A quick swig from his bottle gets him Blasted, and his enemies totally wrecked. - 'The hell are you staring at, buddy?'


Keep your votes coming. The next hero will be released at 2pm PST on Friday. See you then!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1422451
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1422452
  • Loading history…
Depot 1422456
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link