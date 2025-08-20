Hero Spotlight: Billy

The votes are in! Today we are excited to announce that the next hero joining us in the Cursed Apple is... Billy!A white hot ball of rage, furious at the very notion of... something. Billy is a chaotic front-liner who never backs down from a challenge. Withhe gets up close and personal, before slamming down withto create shockwaves through his enemies. Running isn't even an option when Billy can use his ultimateto grapple enemies and pull them back in. A quick swig from his bottle gets him, and his enemies totally wrecked. -Keep your votes coming. The next hero will be released at 2pm PST on Friday. See you then!