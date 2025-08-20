Hero Spotlight: Billy
A white hot ball of rage, furious at the very notion of... something. Billy is a chaotic front-liner who never backs down from a challenge. With Rising Ram he gets up close and personal, before slamming down with Bashdown to create shockwaves through his enemies. Running isn't even an option when Billy can use his ultimate Chain Gang to grapple enemies and pull them back in. A quick swig from his bottle gets him Blasted, and his enemies totally wrecked. - 'The hell are you staring at, buddy?'
Keep your votes coming. The next hero will be released at 2pm PST on Friday. See you then!
