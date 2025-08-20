✈️ **General**

- can no longer navigate to the next and previous season buttons in calendar with controller. they must now be pressed with the buttons

- updated main menu

- added localization for the following languages - spanish, german, latvian, portuguese, japanese, chinese

**🛜Networking**

- replicated movement/location on all objects

- fixed a bug where placing cabinets sometimes wouldnt set their location/rotation correctly

- fixed a bug where looking at stuff would light up on both players screens

- fixed a bug where you had to look away and back at passenger on client to see what they wanted

- fixed a bug where lobby had duplicate cabinets and cart

- added back buttons to online menu

- fixed a bug where an extra player would spawn from lobby

- maybe fixed a bug where virtual keyboard wasnt opening on steamdeck

- customization screen is now replicated

- fixed a bug where interact animation wasnt ending properly on clients

- fixed a bug where looking at a cabinet wouldnt light up for client

- fixed a player character jittering issue

- session search now looks a bit better

- fixed a bug where passengers werent' able to sit in their seats properly without disappearing on client

- fixed a bug where client jumpseat sit was in the wrong place

- online play now has "quit to lobby" instead of "quit to calendar"

- trash now replicated (i.e. cup or banana)

- fixed bug where camera would zoom out during online play

- fixed a bug where boarding queue would run on client and tell client that boarding was complete when it wasnt

- tutorial no longer exists in lobby

- lobby shoudl no longer go through normal flight phases

- passengers in lobby can now request everything

- fixed a bug where grabbing the cart on the client wouldnt rotate you to face the cart first

- fixed a bug where fire vfx wasnt appearing on client

- fixed a bug where parchute wasnt disappearing on client when landed

- bathroom door should now successfully open on client

🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where sometimes the customization wasnt sticking

- fixed a bug where it wouldnt show second player on main menu when returning from customization screen