✈️ **General**
- can no longer navigate to the next and previous season buttons in calendar with controller. they must now be pressed with the buttons
- updated main menu
- added localization for the following languages - spanish, german, latvian, portuguese, japanese, chinese
**Networking**
- replicated movement/location on all objects
- fixed a bug where placing cabinets sometimes wouldnt set their location/rotation correctly
- fixed a bug where looking at stuff would light up on both players screens
- fixed a bug where you had to look away and back at passenger on client to see what they wanted
- fixed a bug where lobby had duplicate cabinets and cart
- added back buttons to online menu
- fixed a bug where an extra player would spawn from lobby
- maybe fixed a bug where virtual keyboard wasnt opening on steamdeck
- customization screen is now replicated
- fixed a bug where interact animation wasnt ending properly on clients
- fixed a bug where looking at a cabinet wouldnt light up for client
- fixed a player character jittering issue
- session search now looks a bit better
- fixed a bug where passengers werent' able to sit in their seats properly without disappearing on client
- fixed a bug where client jumpseat sit was in the wrong place
- online play now has "quit to lobby" instead of "quit to calendar"
- trash now replicated (i.e. cup or banana)
- fixed bug where camera would zoom out during online play
- fixed a bug where boarding queue would run on client and tell client that boarding was complete when it wasnt
- tutorial no longer exists in lobby
- lobby shoudl no longer go through normal flight phases
- passengers in lobby can now request everything
- fixed a bug where grabbing the cart on the client wouldnt rotate you to face the cart first
- fixed a bug where fire vfx wasnt appearing on client
- fixed a bug where parchute wasnt disappearing on client when landed
- bathroom door should now successfully open on client
🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a bug where sometimes the customization wasnt sticking
- fixed a bug where it wouldnt show second player on main menu when returning from customization screen
Changed files in this update