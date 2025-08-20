Patch Note Ver 0.7.1f14 Early Access :
Player
> Adjust Player Damage to Customer 5 -> 7
> Respawn time 1.2s -> 1s
Monster
> Monster Healing Dead Multiply 1.6 -> 2
> Monster Giver req. time 13s -> 11.5s
> Monster Giver Damage to Customer 5
> Monster Basic Damage to Customer 4
> Minion Basic Damage to Customer 5
> Monster Attacker HP 4
> Monster Attacker Damage to Customer 0 -> 7
> Monster Attacker Damage to Player 1
Customer
> Base Max HP 125s
Spawn Rate
> Customer Min Unit : 1
> Customer Max Unit : 2 -> 3
> Spawn Time Per Unit : 3s
> Customer Difficulty Multiplier Per Day : 8% -> 7%
> Monster Min Unit : 1
> Monster Max Unit : 2 -> 3
> Spawn Time Per Unit : 7s
> Customer Difficulty Multiplier Per Day : 8% -> 10%
Bug Fix
> Fix Two Hand Perk Can Add Food Menu to Bird and Drink Menu to Chef
Adjust
> Add Icon to No Debuff
> Change Merchant Icon in Shop
> Add Drop water sound when drop into water
> Set Chef Spawn IGD Follow Cooking Path
Changed files in this update