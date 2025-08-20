 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19674586 Edited 20 August 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Note Ver 0.7.1f14 Early Access :

Player

> Adjust Player Damage to Customer 5 -> 7

> Respawn time 1.2s -> 1s

Monster

> Monster Healing Dead Multiply 1.6 -> 2

> Monster Giver req. time 13s -> 11.5s

> Monster Giver Damage to Customer 5

> Monster Basic Damage to Customer 4

> Minion Basic Damage to Customer 5

> Monster Attacker HP 4

> Monster Attacker Damage to Customer 0 -> 7

> Monster Attacker Damage to Player 1

Customer

> Base Max HP 125s

Spawn Rate

> Customer Min Unit : 1

> Customer Max Unit : 2 -> 3

> Spawn Time Per Unit : 3s

> Customer Difficulty Multiplier Per Day : 8% -> 7%

> Monster Min Unit : 1

> Monster Max Unit : 2 -> 3

> Spawn Time Per Unit : 7s

> Customer Difficulty Multiplier Per Day : 8% -> 10%

Bug Fix

> Fix Two Hand Perk Can Add Food Menu to Bird and Drink Menu to Chef

Adjust

> Add Icon to No Debuff

> Change Merchant Icon in Shop

> Add Drop water sound when drop into water

> Set Chef Spawn IGD Follow Cooking Path

Changed files in this update

