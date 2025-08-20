 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19674571
Update notes via Steam Community
The camera no longer pushes in when overlapping with other players, ensuring a smoother and more stable view in crowded moments.

他プレイヤーと重なった際にカメラが押し込まれることがなくなり、混雑時でも安定した視界を確保できるようになりました。

Камера больше не приближается при пересечении с другими игроками, что делает обзор более стабильным в толпе.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3305771
  • Loading history…
