The camera no longer pushes in when overlapping with other players, ensuring a smoother and more stable view in crowded moments.
他プレイヤーと重なった際にカメラが押し込まれることがなくなり、混雑時でも安定した視界を確保できるようになりました。
Камера больше не приближается при пересечении с другими игроками, что делает обзор более стабильным в толпе.
Patch 1.0.34 — Smarter Camera Push-In
